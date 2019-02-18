Murder of Loretta Daniels by Springfield Strangler Alfred Gaynor spotlighted on City of Fear

Springfield Strangler Alfred Gaynor murdered Loretta Daniels, along with seven other women. Pic Credit: Springfield Police Department and Family Photo

City of Fear on Investigation Discovery sheds light on the 1998 murder of 38-year-old Loretta Daniels, who was one of eight victims of the Springfield Strangler Alfred Gaynor.



Gaynor was a handyman living in Springfield, Massachusetts, with an addiction to crack cocaine and alcohol.



He became known as the Springfield Strangler and one of the United States most prolific serial killers when he confessed to murdering eight women between 1995 and 1998.

Police said he met most of his victims through their mutual search for drugs.

His killing spree came to an end when he was brought to justice in 1998 for murdering Daniels.

She was a single mother of three children.

Daniels’ partially clothed body was found in an alley adjacent to the Mason Square post office on February 2, 1998.

He was convicted of the killing, along with the murders of JoAnn C. Thomas, Rosemary A. Downs, and Joyce L. Dickerson-Peay.

A judge sentenced Gaynor to life in prison.



While incarcerated, his grandmother passed away in 2006.

That’s when he confess ed to the rape and murders of four other women: Vera E. Hallums, Jill Ann Ermellini, Robin M. Atkins, and Yvette Torres.

He said he initially denied the additional murders because he didn’t want to destroy his grandmother’s beliefs.



Gaynor is now serving eight life sentences at a maximum-security prison.



