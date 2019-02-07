Murder of Lizzie Welsh by Casey Callahan featured on Deadly Secrets

Murder of Lizzie Welsh by Casey Callahan spotlighted on Deadly Secrets on Investigation Discovery. Pic Credit: New York State Department of Corrections

Deadly Secrets on Investigation Discovery takes a closer look at the case of 34-year-old Lizzie Welsh, whose death was ruled an accident until further investigation revealed she was murdered by her husband, Casey Callahan.

It was around 10pm on January 19, 2000, when Welsh and Callahan stopped at Dandy Mini Mart in Sayre, Pennsylvania, near New York State Highway 17, at Exit 59A, so Welsh could use the restroom, according to Otsego County District Attorney John Muehl.

Shortly after exiting the vehicle, Welsh told her husband she loved him and “I’ll see you on the other side,” meaning the parking lot where he was to pick her up.



When Welsh was finished, she walked to the parking lot to meet her husband, but before entering the vehicle, she reportedly bent down to tie her shoes near the rear tires of the truck.

That’s when Callahan ran her over with his tractor-trailer, allegedly going two to three miles per hour.

Callahan told the Athens Township Police Department and Pennsylvania state police he didn’t mean to run her over. He said he couldn’t “feel his tires running over anything,” which police later determined that it is possible to feel a truck run over something.



He told investigators that he only knew something was wrong when he looked in his side mirror and saw his wife’s jacket on the ground.



Welsh’s death was ruled an accident until the case was reopened in March 2016.

Apparently, relatives were suspicious of Welsh’s death and convinced detectives to inspect the case.

Further investigation determined Callahan purposely ran his wife over.



Callahan was arrested on a sealed indictment warrant. He was charged with second-degree murder in the death of his wife in which he pled not guilty to in 2016.

At the time of his arrest, Callahan was an inmate at the Attica Correctional Facility, serving a 12-year sentence for molesting a child in 2013.

During the trial, 22 witnesses were called to the stand, including two of Callahan’s friends.



They testified that Callahan told them he would run someone over with his truck, claiming it was a perfect crime and “all I have to do is run them over in a small town.”



They added that Callahan said he wondered what it would be like to kill someone.

Otsego County District Attorney John M. Muehl believe Callahan planned to kill his wife.

He said, “We believe he took her there to kill her. We believe the intent originated here in Otsego County.”



At Otsego County Court, Judge John F. Lambert sentenced Callahan to 25 years to life in prison for his wife’s murder.



Deadly Secrets — Mission: Proof, airs at 9pm on Investigation Discovery.