The murder of Lisa Putman by Josephine Verellen and Jacqueline Verellen is featured in the latest episode of Twisted Sisters on Investigation Discovery.

Putman was a 28-year-old social worker for the Child Protective Services branch of the FIA in Macomb County who had removed Josephine’s children—age 7 and 8—from her home near Washington and placed them in foster care, after receiving a complaint that they were living in filthy and deplorable conditions.

Sheriff’s Sgt. John Michalke stated that the home was filled with animal feces, urine, and garbage flies. He added that it was an absolute squalor and the home was uninhabitable.

About two weeks later, on May 20, 1998, Putman—who was recently engaged—went to the home to speak with Josephine, then 28, about how to get her children back, and she was never seen alive again.

Her vehicle was found abandoned several miles from the home where Josephine lived with her sister, Jacqueline, who was 22 at the time. Putman’s body was found two days later in a wooded area in the neighboring county of Oakland County, wrapped in a dirty blanket.

An autopsy indicated that Putman died from blunt force trauma and asphyxiation.

After one of the sisters confessed to the murder of Putman and telling police where to find her body, they were arrested and charged with first-degree murder. They told police that when Putman arrived at the home, they asked her who made the complaint against them.

When Putman refused to give a name, Josephine and Jacqueline became angry and tortured the social worker to death with a hammer.

As Judge Joseph Boedeker ordered the sisters to be held without bond, Josephine and Jacqueline cried and hugged each other. Josephine even apologized, whispering “I’m sorry” to the judge.

Josephine and Jacqueline were later convicted of second-degree murder and kidnapping. They were sentenced to 25 years to life.

Twisted Sisters — Murder Is A Filthy Business, airs at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery.