What Happened To Linda Watson on Investigation Discovery details the case of Linda Watson, who was murdered by her ex-husband, David Watson.

In August 2000, Linda went missing from her home in the 2600 block of West Curtis Road in Tucson, Arizona. Investigators suspected she may have been killed as there was blood found throughout her home.

Their assumption wasn’t confirmed until 11 years later, in 2011, when a skull found in the desert mountains west of the city in October 2003 was identified as Linda.

Marilyn Cox made it her mission to find her daughter’s killer and to find out what happened to Linda. However, she was killed in May 2003, along with her friend, Renee Farnsworth, in the driveway of Linda’s home after dropping off her then-4-year-old granddaughter.

Cox and Farnsworth were shot to death, and the person they believe was responsible for their deaths, as well as Linda’s, was David Watson, a former captain with the Tucson Fire Department.

Police officials said Linda and David were in the middle of a custody battle over their daughter, and Cox was fighting for visitation rights after her daughter was killed.

David was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder to which he pled not guilty. He claimed that he was with his second ex-wife at the time of Linda’s disappearance and when her mother was murdered.

During the 2016 trial, David’s second-ex-wife testified that David was not with her. She stated that she had to retract her previous statements out of guilt and shame.

The trial ended in a hung jury.

In March 2017, David was found guilty of murdering his wife, her mother, and her mother’s friend at his second trial. It took the jury nearly two days of deliberation to return with a guilty verdict.

David was sentenced to life in prison. He will be eligible for parole after serving 66 years.

Sign up now for your True Crime news alerts!

What Happened To Linda Watson airs at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery.