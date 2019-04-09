The murder of Linda Jensen by Kent Jones is featured on Never Say Goodbye on Investigation Discovery.

Linda was married to Charles Jensen, and they lived in Big Lake, Minnesota, with their two young children.

However, tragedy struck on February 24, 1992, when Charles returned to his home and found Linda’s partially nude body in their bedroom with their infant nearby.

A knife was found pinned to Linda’s chest.

When police officers arrived at the scene and scoured the area for clues, they came up empty-handed.

Linda’s remains were transported to a local medical examiner’s office, where an autopsy was performed to determine the exact cause of death.

It was revealed that Linda had been beaten, raped (both vaginally and anally), strangled, and stabbed several times in the chest.

Police got a break in the case in 2000 when an informant provided information that linked Jones to the murder.

Police obtained a warrant to collect a sample of Jones’ DNA.

When they tested the sample, it was found to be a match of the semen found at the murder scene.

An investigation revealed that Jones lived near Linda’s home and he would often see her jogging in the area.

He was arrested and charged with first-degree homicide while committing criminal sexual conduct, murder in the second degree and first-degree criminal sexual conduct causing personal injury.

Jones was initially convicted in 2001, but it was reversed three years later due to a possible error with the district court.

He was convicted again on November 30, 2006, and was sentenced to life in prison.

Never Say Goodbye — Overkill, airs at 9:00 pm on Investigation Discovery.