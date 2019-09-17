The murder of Lea Chali Porter by Christopher Adam Waide is highlighted in the latest episode of Valley of the Damned on Investigation Discovery.

On June 3, 2014, family members reported Lea missing when they hadn’t heard from her in several days after she went to visit Waide at his apartment in Westminster, Colorado.

Waide, then 23, and Lea, 19, knew each other from high school. When he found out that she and her boyfriend separated, and she was in need of a place to stay, he opened his home to her.

However, relatives became suspicious of Waide and Maxx Porter—Lea’s brother—later told Waide to meet him at a local park under the guise that they were going to do a tarot card reading to help find his sister.

What Waide didn’t know was that Maxx had plans to secretly record their conversation as he asked questions about Lea’s disappearance.

Tom Clements was allegedly murdered by Evan Ebel — Valley Of The Damned spotlights the case Related posts you might like

In the recording, Waide could be heard saying he didn’t know what happened to Lea, but not long after, he admitted to killing her. That’s when Maxx punched him in the face before forcing him to call 911 and confess to the murder.

When officers arrived at the scene, they took Waide to the police station for questioning.

He told investigators that when she came to his apartment, she attacked him with a knife because she wanted drug money. Waide said he choked her to death in self-defense.

Waide then placed her body on the bed and changed her clothes before stuffing her in a duffle bag, which he threw in a nearby dumpster. At the time of his confession, the trash had already been taken to a landfill.

Police searched the landfill for more than a month, but there was no sign of Lea’s body. They did, however, discover a pillowcase with her cell phone, wallet, identification card, and her clothes.

Although Lea’s body was never found, Waide was arrested and charged with second-degree murder as a part of a plea deal.

He was convicted and sentenced to 48 years in prison. Wade will have to serve at least three-quarters of his sentence before he will be eligible for parole.

Sign up now for your True Crime news alerts!

Valley of the Damned — Killer Confession, airs at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery.