Murder of Larry Fenton by his wife, Rebecca Fenton, detailed on American Monster

The murder of Larry Fenton by his wife, Rebecca Ayn Fenton, is detailed in the latest episode of American Monster on Investigation Discovery.

On February 3, 2008, Larry was at his home in Clearwater, Florida, watching Tiger Woods on television when he told his wife, Rebecca, that he was going to take a nap before ordering pizza and watching the Super Bowl at six o’clock.

While he slept, Rebecca said she went to the gym. When she returned two hours later, she found Larry dead in the foyer, and the house had been ransacked.

An autopsy revealed that Larryad been shot at close range in the back, arm, and neck.

Investigators said it initially appeared that Larry was killed in a home-invasion robbery, but upon closer examination, detectives ascertained that aside from his vehicle, nothing of value had been stolen—not even the cash that was found in his wallet.

Clearwater Police Detective Michael Hasty said the robbery appeared to be staged. He added that it looked as if someone went inside the couple’s home and began knocking things over to make it appear as if it had been ransacked.

The police were suspicious of Rebecca, who they said was laughing and joking as detectives and forensic experts were scouring the home for evidence.

Two days after the murder, Larry’s jeep was found about a block from the couple’s home. What detectives found inside the vehicle raised suspicions. They found jewelry, an iPod, and a laptop—something they said the bandit wouldn’t have left behind.

Clearwater police later found the murder weapon in Rebecca’s vehicle. The gun had been wrapped in a plastic bag and hidden underneath the passenger seat. There were also five casings in the bag.

However, Rebecca’s fingerprints were not on the gun and she didn’t have any traces of gunshot residue.

Although police had their suspicions, they didn’t have any evidence to arrest Rebecca.

Six years after Larry’s death, she was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after a detective noticed the pool of blood Larry was laying in had been undisturbed. In an interview with police, Rebecca stated that she checked her husband’s pulse twice. If she had done that, the blood would have been disturb.

When detectives analyzed her 911 call, they used advanced technology to determine if she was innocent or guilty. Police said the type of language she used during the call led them to believe that she was guilty of murdering her husband.

Rebecca claimed that she did not kill her husband, and there was no physical evidence that suggested she committed the crime.

In 2015, she was convicted and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

American Monster — Looks Can Kill, airs at 9/8c on Investigation Discovery.