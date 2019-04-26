The murder of 38-year-old Kim Dorsey by Lance Eugene Kirkpatrick is featured in an episode of In Plain Sight on Investigation Discovery.

When Kim’s firefighter husband, Derrick Dorsey, returned to their home on 3617 Eastbury Drive in Jacksonville, Florida, on October 28, 2012, after finishing his shift at the local fire department, he found her dead on the floor in a pool of blood.

An autopsy report indicated that she had been raped, beaten, and stabbed in the throat.

Kirkpatrick was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and rape after his DNA was found inside of the victim. He told police that he accidentally killed her, adding that he knew her and Derrick as they had previously allowed him to live with them.

He said on the day of the murder, he broke into Dorsey’s home using a key hidden underneath a statue on the front porch. Kirkpatrick said he wanted to steal something he could sell to help pay off his debt.

However, it didn’t go as planned when he realized Kim, who he claimed he was having an affair with, was inside. They ended up getting into an argument about him helping Derrick meet other women, and that’s when a fight ensued.

Kirkpatrick beat her with a pool cue before raping her and tying her with zip ties. He then slit her throat with a kitchen knife.

After a jury deliberated for 90 minutes, they came back with a guilty verdict. Kirkpatrick avoided the death penalty and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Circuit Judge Mark Hulsey told him, “You should lose your liberty, but not your life.”

In Plain Sight — Friends With Killer Benefits, airs at 11:30 p.m. on Investigation Discovery.