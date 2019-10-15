Murder of Joey Lynn Hattenbrun by Brett Hattenbrun highlighted on Relatively Evil

The murder of Joey Lynn Hattenbrun by her father-in-law, Brett Hattenbrun, is highlighted on Relatively Evil on Investigation Discovery.

On the night of September 16, 2011, Chad Hattenbrun called 911 and told the operator that he had just discovered his wife, Joey, severely injured on the ground, next to her vehicle outside their home in the 6000 block of Owl Road in Brooksville, Florida.

Emergency first responders transported Joey to Bayfront Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

When Hernando County police went to Brett’s home to serve a search warrant 11 days later, he threw a firebomb at the officers and began firing a nail gun, hoping that he would be shot—and he was.

Brett was shot in the abdomen during the ordeal, and officials said he was hoping his injuries would lead to his death, but he survived. While hospitalized at the St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa, he told investigators that he killed his daughter-in-law.

He said he beat her to death with a lead pipe outside her home because he was angry over marital issues she was having with his son.

Brett was arrested and booked into the Hernando County Jail on charges of first-degree murder. He was held without a bond.

He later stated that his confession was bogus. He added that he was threatened by police during the 14-hour interrogation and that they deleted some of their recorded conversations.

Brett claimed that he did not kill Joey, and he wanted to stand trial, but his defense attorney, Alan Fanter, advised him not to.

In 2014, a jury found Brett guilty of second-degree murder, six counts of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, two counts of throwing a destructive device, and theft of property from Joey.

He was sentenced to life in prison.

Subscribe to our True Crime newsletter!

Relatively Evil — Deadly Dynamics, airs at 9/8c on Investigation Discovery.