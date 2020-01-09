Similarities between the murder of Jennifer McKinley by her boyfriend Erick Erminger and her mother 27 years before: The Interrogator solves the case

Tragedy struck twice for one Houston family with two murders spaced over 27 years. Jennifer McKinley was a 2-year-old toddler when she was discovered unharmed in a Houston apartment with three dead bodies. Among the dead was Jennifer’s 22-year-old mother, Tammy Wright, who had been fatally shot. The murders were never solved.

Fast-forward 27 years and Jennifer’s body was found in her home in north Houston in 2012. She had been battered and strangled, while her 8-year-old son slept soundly in another room of the apartment.

Thankfully unlike the case of her mother, Jennifer’s killer was discovered quickly; he was her boyfriend, Erick Charles Erminger. The pair had been dating for 3 to 4 years and lived together at Jennifer’s apartment with her son.

On a Friday night in May 2012, Erminger phoned his girlfriend from a bar to request a ride home. He had been drinking heavily and was too drunk to drive.

Jennifer,28, gave Erminger, 44, a lift back to her apartment where an argument between the pair ensued which ultimately led to Jennifer’s death.

The following morning Erminger telephoned his mother and informed her that he’d killed Jennifer. He told her he was going to commit suicide. His mother then dialed 911. When Houston patrol officers arrived at Erminger’s apartment, he was promptly arrested with zero resistance.

Erminger admitted to police that he was the murderer, but claimed he couldn’t remember what they had been arguing about or why they had been arguing.

Erick Charles Erminger was charged with the murder and sentenced to a maximum of 40 years in prison.

McKinley’s 8-year-old son was put into the care of his biological father.

