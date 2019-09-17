The murder of Jasmine Nunez by Andres Ceballos is detailed in the latest episode of Web Of Lies on Investigation Discovery.

On June 12, 2011, firefighters were putting out a brush fire at James Baird State Park in Pleasant Valley, New York, when they found the charred remains of an individual wearing Levi’s 524 jeans, a cami shirt, and Victoria’s Secret underwear.

Officials said the body sat unclaimed in the Dutchess County coroner’s office for several days before relatives identified the body as Nunez by her tattoos.

The 22-year-old dental assistant student had been missing for seven days before her body was found engulfed in flames, less than a mile from the Taconic State Parkway.

During an investigation, a witness told police that they saw a vehicle in the area moments before Nunez’s body was found.

On June 22, 2011, police found the vehicle—a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu—in Emporia, Virginia, being driven by Nunez’s live-in boyfriend. When an officer pulled Ceballos over, he exited the vehicle and ran into a field and shot himself.

Ceballos was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe that Ceballos beat Nunez to death at an unknown location before transporting her body to James Baird State Park, where he set her body on fire.

The circumstances leading up to the murder remains unknown, but relatives stated that Ceballos became paranoid and jealous after they started living together.

They said Nunez and Ceballos would constantly get into arguments. He would hack into Nunez’s email accounts, listen in on her phone calls, and he would also include himself in the plans she had with her family.

He also posted on her Facebook account after she’d been murdered, fooling relatives into thinking Nunez was still alive.

After Nunez’s death, her relatives started a foundation called The Jasmine Nunez Foundation in an effort to prevent domestic violence.

Web Of Lies — Death Of An Internet Star, airs at 9/8c on Investigation Discovery.