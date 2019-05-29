Murder of James Enright by Jesse Sellam, involving Taitusi Vikilani, is featured on See No Evil

The latest episode of See No Evil on Investigation Discovery features the case of James Enright, who was murdered by Jesse Sellam, involving Taitusi Vikilani.

At around 1:00 am on February 15, 2015, Enright, 27, and his female friend were sitting inside a vehicle parked in a parking lot near Edmonds SkyTrain Station in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada, when a fight broke out between a group of men. That’s when Enright’s friend started recording.

When Vikilani saw her recording the incident with her cell phone, he approached the car and punched her in the face. When Enright got out of the vehicle and tried to intervene, Sellam stabbed him and Vikilani punched him in the face.

Emergency medical services were dispatched to the scene after receiving a call about a fight. When they arrived, they found Enright suffering from a stab wound to the torso. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation led to Vikilani and Sellam’s arrest. Vikilani was charged with manslaughter and assault causing bodily harm and Sellam was charged with second-degree murder.

Sellam pled guilty to the charge and was sentenced to four and a half years in prison. Vikilani received a six-month sentence.

