The murder of Gayle Isleib by Tyrone Montgomery is featured in the latest episode of The Killer Beside Me on Investigation Discovery.

Gayle and Montgomery worked together in the shoe department at a Walmart in Manchester, Connecticut. They had a cordial workplace relationship, but that ended when Montgomery, who was 25 years old at the time, became obsessed with her.

The 54-year-old married grandmother started to ignore him when he began making unwanted advances toward her. That’s when he became angry and created a plan to kidnap her and kill her husband.

On April 30, 1996, Montgomery followed Gayle’s husband, Douglas, to an East Hartford tool-and-die plant where he planned to stab him as he exited his vehicle, but his planned changed. Apparently, there were too many people in the parking lot to carry out his crazy plan.

Instead, he drove to the couple’s home on Tolland Turnpike and fatally shot Gayle five times in the head with a .22 caliber rifle as she was sitting in the driver’s seat of her vehicle, a Jeep Cherokee. Police said she had just arrived home from work at the time she was murdered.

Investigators initially turned to her husband as the suspect when they uncovered he owned a small gun, but it wasn’t long before they had their focus on Montgomery.

During the investigation, detectives learned that Gayle went to the store manager and complained about his behavior, but she never worried her family with that information. Relatives said she kept her troubles to herself.

Police also found out that Montgomery purchased a .22 caliber rifle just days before the murder. When they searched his vehicle, they discovered handwritten notes of how he was going to execute the abduction and murder.

Although Montgomery initially denied killing Gayle, he was convicted and sentenced to 65 years in prison. Several years after his conviction, he called Manchester police Officer Jeff Lampson and confessed to the murder.

