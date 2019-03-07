Killing Time on Investigation Discovery features the case of Dr. Brian Stidham, a pediatric ophthalmologist who was killed in a murder-for-hire plot by his colleague, Dr. Bradley Schwartz, and Ronald Bruce Bigger.

At around 11pm on October 5, 2004, a cleaning crew discovered Stidham’s body inside his vehicle that was parked in the parking lot of the North First Medical Plaza in Tucson, Arizona, where he worked.

An autopsy revealed that Stidham, 37, had been stabbed 15 times and suffered a skull fracture.

During an investigation, police discovered DNA evidence that linked Bigger to Stidham’s car, which was found abandoned at a nearby apartment complex.

Bigger was also seen on a surveillance camera in areas near the crime scene before meeting up with Schwartz for dinner.

Officials said Bigger went on a suspicious spending spree in Las Vegas following the murder.

After police received a tip from Schwartz’s ex-girlfriend, who claimed Schwartz hated Stidham, Schwartz and Bigger were arrested.

Bigger told detectives that Schwartz offered to pay him $10,000 to kill Stidham and steal his vehicle.

He went on to say that Schwartz became angry with Stidham for abandoning their joint practice while he was away at a drug rehabilitation program, and starting a new business, which seemed to be thriving.

Bigger said it cost Schwartz thousands of dollars.

In 2006, Schwartz was convicted of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Schwartz was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years.

Bigger was also convicted of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and carrying out the crime.

He was sentenced to life in prison but without the possibility of parole.

