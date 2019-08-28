The murder of Don Fluitt by Terry Lee White is highlighted on The Murder Tapes on Investigation Discovery.

Fluitt was a 54-year-old firefighter with the Bernalillo County Fire Department who was in the middle of a custody disagreement with his ex-wife, Christine White, for their 11-year-old daughter.

They had an upcoming hearing regarding changes to his child support payments; however, Fluitt never made it. He was found dead in his home in Northwest Albuquerque, New Mexico, on December 29, 2016, by two of his co-workers who went to check on him, after his daughter was unable to get ahold of him by phone.

Fluitt’s murder went unsolved for three months until investigators uncovered that the DNA found under his fingernails belonged to his ex-wife’s husband, Terry.

The then-50-year-old was arrested at a truck stop, Hopi Travel Plaza off Interstate 40, in Holbrook, Arizona, on charges of murder and tampering with evidence.

Investigators said Fluitt went to drop off his daughter to her mother at a nearby restaurant. When he returned to his home around 8pm, Terry was waiting for him. He followed him into his garage and stabbed him to death with a steak knife.

While in custody, Terry told a fellow inmate that he stabbed Fluitt because he and his wife were worried that they were going to lose custody of her daughter.

He went on to say that she told him to kill her ex-husband for their family. Terry later told the court that he did not kill Fluitt, and he only admitted to murdering him because he wanted to avoid jail time.

Christine was initially charged with conspiracy to commit murder, but those charges were dropped.

In 2018, a jury found Terry guilty of murdering Fluitt. He was sentenced to 42 years in prison.

The Murder Tapes — Albuquerque Ambush, airs at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery.