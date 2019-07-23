The murder of Dominique “Nique” Leili by her husband, Matthew “Matt” Leili, is featured in the latest episode of Til Death Do Us Part on Investigation Discovery.

Nique, 44, vanished without a trace on July 9, 2011, but her husband of 13 years didn’t file a missing persons report until two days later. He told police that she took off, only taking her toothbrush after the pair got into a heated argument on their way to their home in Lawrenceville, Georgia, following dinner and a movie.

Matt stated that when he asked her to buy an outfit during their argument over their sex life, he believed that’s what got her upset. He went on to say that he slept on the floor in his office, and when he woke up, she was gone.

Officials said Matt worked in the security system business and had installed 21 cameras in their home, monitoring his family’s every move. He said he wanted to keep an eye on his wife as she previously had a mental breakdown.

There were 500,000 recordings, but the surveillance footage of the day Nique went missing was deleted, and officials said he filed for a divorce two days after reporting Nique missing.

On July 16, 2011, Nique’s nude body was found in a wooded area, less than a mile from her home. She had been covered in leaves and branches.

An autopsy determined that Nique died around the time she was reported missing, and she had high levels of GHB, the date rape drug, in her system, and there was no sign of trauma.

However, the medical examiner was unable to determine how she died because she had already decomposed.

Police officials named Matt as a suspect in Nique’s death after seizing his computers. In March 2015, he was arrested and charged with three counts of unlawful eavesdropping and one count of malice murder.

He was booked into the Gwinnett County Detention Center and held without bond.

Although Matt claimed his innocence, a jury found him guilty of killing his wife. He was sentenced to life in prison with an additional 15 years for eavesdropping on his wife and her children from a previous marriage with a surveillance system.

Til Death Do Us Part — Control, Kill, Delete, airs at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery.