The murder of Dianne Hood by the “Fatal Attraction Killer” Jennifer Reali is featured in the latest episode of Valley Of The Damned on Investigation Discovery.

On September 12, 1990, Dianne 32, was walking to her vehicle after attending a lupus meeting at the Otis Park Community Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado, when an individual wearing camouflage fatigues and a ski mask reached for her purse.

Dianne swung the purse at her assailant and told her to take it before she was shot with a .45 caliber Colt revolver. She fell to the ground, but she was still alive. The shooter then pointed the gun at Dianne.

She pleaded for her life, but the shooter opened fire again, fatally shooting Dianne in the chest.

Police learned through an investigation that the shooting was staged to look like a robbery, and the person behind the ski mask was then-28-year-old Jennifer Reali.

Reali, who was married to an officer in the army, was having an affair with Dianne’s husband, Brian Hood.

She later became known as the Fatal Attraction Killer after her arrest. During the trial, Reali stated that Brian convinced her to kill his wife. She said he used an interpretation from the Bible that made her believe that it was God’s will to kill Dianne.

Brian told her that his wife had lupus, and if she killed her, she would put her out of her misery.

On the day of the killing, Brian called Reali and told her where Dianne would be so that she could carry out the crime.

He was also arrested and convicted of criminal solicitation and one count of conspiracy to commit murder. Brian was sentenced to 37 years at the Sterling Correctional Facility in Sterling.

Reali was found guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. She was sentenced to life in prison, but it was commuted in 2011, making Reali eligible for parole.

On December 12, 2017, Reali was released on parole, but she died of pancreatic cancer three months later.

Brian will be released on parole sometime next year.

Valley Of The Damned — The Second Shot, airs at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery.