Murder of Cynthia ‘Cindy’ Allinger by Guy Matthew Rasmussen featured on The Face Of Evil

The murder of 9-year-old Cynthia “Cindy” Allinger by Guy Matthew Rasmussen is featured in the latest episode of The Face Of Evil on Investigation Discovery.

At around 3:00 pm on July 4, 1996, Cindy told her mother, Rhonda Plank, she was going to visit a few of her friends at a house nearby, but she never made it. Plank reported Cindy missing around 11:00 pm and told 911 dispatch that Rasmussen might be involved as one of her neighbors told her that they saw Cindy holding hands with him.

Rasmussen was a convicted sex offender who used to live in their neighborhood until he moved to a trailer nearby. The children in the area called him Razz.

Two weeks later, the girl’s body was found inside a rolled-up carpet in a grassy area near her home in Lakewood, Washington, off 49th Avenue Southwest near 123rd Street Southwest.

Cindy’s remains were transported to the state medical examiner’s for an autopsy. The results concluded that she had been burned with cigarettes and suffered a blow to the face which resulted in a broken jaw. Cindy was then raped and strangled to death.

DNA evidence linked Rasmussen to Cindy’s murder. When investigators searched his trailer, they found clothing with Cindy’s DNA on it. He was then arrested and booked into the Pierce County jail, where he was given a lie detector test and failed.

Rasmussen was charged with aggravated murder, first-degree kidnapping, and child rape.

After a lengthy trial, a jury found Rasmussen guilty of murdering Cindy. They couldn’t come to a consensus on the death penalty; so, therefore, he was sentenced to life in prison.

The Face Of Evil — Root Of All Evil, airs at 10/9c of Investigation Discovery.