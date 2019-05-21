Murder of Cynthia ‘Cindy’ Albrecht by her estranged husband, Michael Albrecht, spotlighted on True Conviction

The latest episode of True Conviction on Investigation Discovery details the case of Cynthia “Cindy” Albrecht, a hostess with Penske Racing who was murdered by her estranged husband, Michael Albrecht.

When Cindy and Michael began having marital problems, she filed for a divorce and moved out of their home in Indianapolis, Indiana. On October 25, 1992, just a day before their divorce was supposed to be finalized, the 31-year-old went missing, after returning from a CART race in California.

Three weeks later, Cindy’s naked, headless body was found in a field in Newton County — she was identified by her surgical scars and fingerprints.

Cindy’s murder went unsolved until 1996 when police arrested and charged Michael with her murder.

A key witness, William Filter, who happened to be one of the suspect’s friends, testified that Michael confessed to killing his wife.

Filter initially lied to police about Michael’s whereabouts at the time of the murder because he said he wanted to protect him.

Michael told him that after Cindy filed for a divorce, he was fired from his job at the Simon Racing, and he believed she had something to do with it. He also believed that she was leaving him for another man in Florida. So, therefore, he planned her murder.

He strangled his wife to death and dismembered her body so she wouldn’t be identified. Michael then placed her body in the trunk of his car and drove to a field where he dumped her body.

Before Cindy’s murder, police found out that Michael took out a $50,000 insurance policy on her.

Michael was tried and convicted of murdering his wife. He was sentenced to 60 years in prison.

