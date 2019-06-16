The murder of Cory Bodily by Bobby Lee Perkins and Ryan Thomas Wilmeth, involving Libby Lavonne Cox is featured in an episode of Murder in the Heartland on Investigation Discovery.

On July 29, 2008, Bodily disappeared after he went to pick up his paycheck at Taco Bell in Norman, Oklahoma, but he wasn’t reported missing until weeks later.

Five months after he went missing, on December 25, a dog dug up Bodily’s skull and dropped it on the porch of a home. About two weeks later, authorities discovered the rest of Bodily’s remains in a ravine near 171st Street and Cemetery.

According to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office, his cause of death was blunt force trauma.

Bodily’s murder went unsolved for almost eight years. An investigation later led to the arrest of Bobby Perkins, Libby Cox, and Ryan Wilmeth.

Perkins and Wilmeth were charged with first-degree murder, while Cox was faced with an accessory charge.

There were conflicting stories as to what really happened to Bodily. Wilmeth told police that Perkins shot Bodily with a .22 caliber rifle when he came to his house.

He went on to say that they took him to a wooded area where his remains were found. That’s when Wilmeth said Perkins struck him in the head with a tool. Before fleeing the scene, they covered his body with dirt and leaves.

Perkins told police that it was Wilmeth who shot and killed Bodily, but they both agreed to one thing: it was a robbery that turned into a murder.

In February 2018, Perkins pled guilty to first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after serving 36 years.

Wilmeth also pled guilty to first-degree murder, and he was sentenced to 32 years in prison.

Cox pled guilty to accessory and received a 12-year sentence.

