Murder of Chelsea Martinez by Jason Nisbit featured on Web Of Lies

The murder of Chelsea Martinez by Jason Nisbit is featured in the latest episode of Web Of Lies on Investigation Discovery.

On August 7, 2015, a week after Martinez was reported missing, her body was found near her abandoned vehicle in the parking lot of Shagger Park on Cannon Lake in Rice County, Minnesota.

An autopsy confirmed that the 26-year-old had been strangled before her throat was slashed.

Police learned through an investigation that on July 31, 2015, Martinez—a married mother of three—drove to Minnesota from Columbus, Ohio to meet up with a man named Jason Nisbit, who she met online through a website called Experience Project, to discuss suicide.

Investigators found messages between Martinez and Nisbit on the website where Martinez stated that she wanted to die, but she was fearful of the idea.

Family members said Martinez was suicidal and had been battling depression.

When she arrived, the pair met at a local motel. She checked out the following day and met up with Nisbit at the park between 10 a.m. and noon. They walked to a wooded area, where Nisbit tied a rope around her hands and feet before strangling her until she passed out.

That’s when Nisbit took a 10-inch blade and slit her throat, and then dragged her body to a canal where he covered her with dirt before fleeing the scene.

The then-39-year-old later admitted to police that he killed Martinez and led them to her body. Nisbit was arrested and booked into the Rice County Jail on charges of second-degree murder.

His bond was set at $1 million.

In 2017, Nisbit pled guilty to the charges and was sentenced to 42 years in prison.

Web Of Lies — The Devil’s Pact, airs at 9/8c on Investigation Discovery.