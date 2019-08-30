The murder of Charlisa Clark and Pasquale Del Sordo by Carl Hall is highlighted in the latest episode of Murder Board on Investigation Discovery.

When a passerby discovered a 3-year-old boy they recognized wandering on King Street East in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, alone with only a T-shirt, dirty diaper, and no shoes on June 18, 2000, they contacted the local police.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were directed to the apartment building down the street where the boy lived with his mother, Charlisa Clark, 24, and her 25-year-old boyfriend, Pasquale Del Sordo.

Hamilton police officer Randy Carter climbed through the fire escape to the back door of the apartment while two residents knocked on the front door, where Clark’s keys were found.

No one answered so the residents went inside. When they looked in the bedroom, they found Clark and Del Sordo dead.

Investigators said they are unsure how long the toddler was in the apartment alone with the couple’s dead bodies or how he managed to get out.

An investigation revealed that a crack addict by the name of Carl Hall broke into Clark and Del Sordo’s home through the fire escape while they were asleep.

When they awoke, Hall grabbed a metal baseball bat and beat Clark and Del Sordo to death.

Dr. Chitra Rao, a forensic pathologist, determined that the couple had been struck on the head at least 10 times.

Evidence suggests that Hall did not know the couple, but detectives stated that he knew the previous tenants and had been in the apartment before.

While Hall was in an addiction treatment program at the Simcoe rehabilitation center with a man named Shane Mosher, he confessed to him that he had killed a man and a woman with a baseball bat.

Mosher then went to the police.

Forensic experts later discovered that the palm print found on the baseball bat matched Hall’s palm print.

He was charged with two counts of second-degree murder. However, Hall was already incarcerated, serving a life sentence for the 2001 rape and murder of Jackie McLean.

He initially pled not guilty to murdering Clark and Del Sordo, but before his six-week trial was to begin, he changed his plea to guilty.

Hall was sentenced to life in prison with the chance of parole after 15 years.

In 2012, his conviction for the slaying of McLean was overturned after he filed an appeal.

Sign up now for your True Crime news alerts!

Murder Board — House Of Terror, airs at 9/8c on Investigation Discovery.