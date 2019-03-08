The murder of Cassie Jo Stoddart by Brian Draper and Torey Adamcik is spotlighted on The Final Scream on Investigation Discovery.

Stoddart was a thriving 16-year-old junior at Pocatello High School in Pocatello, Idaho, when her life was tragically cut short on September 22, 2006, by two people who she called her friends.

While Stoddart was house-sitting for a relative, she got a visit from her boyfriend, Matt Beckham.

Not long after his arrival, Draper and Adamcik stopped by to hang out and watch a movie.

About two hours later, Draper and Adamcik said they would rather watch a movie at their local movie theater, so they left the home.

But little did Stoddart know, Draper and Adamcik secretly unlocked the basement door and they never went to the movie theater.

When her boyfriend left, Draper and Adamcik returned to the home and fatally stabbed Stoddart around 30 times.

Two days later, Stoddart’s family returned to their home.

Her 13-year-old cousin discovered her lifeless body on the living room floor.

On September 27, 2006, Draper and Adamcik were arrested.

An investigation revealed that the two 16-year-olds planned to murder Stoddart.

The pair was fascinated by the horror film Scream and serial killers, and they wanted to carry out a murder of their own.

Officials said they used a camcorder to record themselves as they discussed their plans to murder their friend.

In the video, which was used during their trials, Adamcik can be heard saying there shouldn’t be any laws against people who kill people.

He also claimed that he became sexually aroused at the thought of killing Stoddart.

On August 21, 2007, Draper and Adamcik were convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

They were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

They filed an appeal, but it was denied.

