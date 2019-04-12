Murder of Carol Stuart by her husband, Charles Stuart, highlighted on In Plain Sight

The case of Charles Stuart, who murdered his wife and blamed it on an innocent man, Willie Bennett, features in the latest episode of In Plain Sight on Investigation Discovery.

On the night of October 23, 1989, Charles and his 33-year-old pregnant wife were on their way home from a Lamaze class at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, when he called 911 claiming that they had been shot by a six-foot-tall black man while sitting in their vehicle.

Emergency first responders transported Charles and Carol to a Boston City Hospital, where Carol and her unborn baby were pronounced dead.

She suffered a gunshot wound to the head. Charles sustained a gunshot wound to his side, but he survived.

Several weeks later, Bennett was arrested and charged with Carol’s murder after Charles identified him as the suspect. Bennett remained in the county jail for two months until Charles’s story of how he and his wife were shot began to unravel.

On January 3, 1990, Charles’s brother, Matthew, came forward and told police that Charles was the one who murdered his wife and shot himself.

Matthew stated that he helped cover up the murder by getting rid of the gun that was used to kill Carol. Before Charles could be brought to justice, he committed suicide by jumping off the Tobin Bridge just days after Matthew’s confession.

In 1992, Matthew pleaded guilty to conspiracy, possession of a firearm, and a slew of other charges in exchange for three to five years in prison. He was released in 1997.

Bennett spoke out about the incident, saying he believes he was targeted because he had a reputation. He said, “everything that happened in Mission Hill, they were considering whether it was me.”

He added, “I ain’t got nothing to say about that man [Charles]. He did what he did and now he’s gone. I’ll see him in hell, if there is a hell.”

In Plain Sight — It Was All A Lie, airs at 11pm on Investigation Discovery.