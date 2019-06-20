Murder Loves Company on Investigation Discovery will take a closer look at the case of Carl Woolwine, who was murdered by Bobbie Dale Rhynes, involving Joan Noble and Thomas Ertz.

On October 13, 2015, Woolwine, 50, was found dead in a shallow grave at Alta Sierra Ski Resort in Wofford Heights, California, where he worked as a maintenance worker. His cause of death was a single gunshot wound to the head.

An investigation revealed that three days before Woolwine’s body was found, he made a comment to his 17-year-old co-worker, Joan Noble, that she found to be creepy. He supposedly told her he enjoyed watching her work. Noble went to her boyfriend, Thomas Ertz, who also worked at the resort, and told him what Woolwine said to her.

Later that same day, Woolwine, Rhynes, who worked at the resort as a supervisor, and Ertz rode together to a shop building on the resort. Shortly after they arrived, a worker said they heard a gunshot and only Rhynes and Ertz returned from the building.

When Rhynes was questioned by police, he admitted to shooting Woolwine, but he claimed it was an accident. He added that he meant to shoot above his head, but he ended up striking him.

Afterward, Rhynes told police that he dug a hole and Noble and Ertz help bury the body. They then moved his van.

Rhynes was arrested and initially charged with first-degree murder, but it was later reduced to second-degree murder. In May 2016, a jury found Rhynes guilty of killing Woolwine. He was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Noble and Ertz were also arrested. They pled no contest to acting as accessories after the fact and were sentenced to three years of probation.

Murder Loves Company — Killer CoverUp airs at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery.