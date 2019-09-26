The murder of Cari Farver by Shanna “Liz” Golyar is highlighted in the latest episode of Deadly Women on Investigation Discovery.

On November 16, 2012, Farver, 37, was reported missing by her mother after she failed to show up for her half-brother’s wedding. She was last seen three days prior in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Several months after Farver’s disappearance, on January 10, 2013, police founder her SUV abandoned at her boyfriend’s apartment complex in Omaha, Nebraska.

Her blood was found in the vehicle, along with a mint container with Golyar’s fingerprint. Golyar was then arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Investigators believe Golyar stabbed Farver to death in the Omaha area before burning her remains because she was dating a man named Dave Kroupa, who Golyar had become obsessed with.

After the killing, police learned that Golyar pretended to be Farver on social media, sending her family and friends messages during her disappearance. She told them that she was alive and well, but she had to suddenly move to another location.

During the trial, prosecutors revealed that they discovered a photo of a partially decomposed foot on Golyar’s tablet. It had the same tattoo of a Chinese symbol that Farver had on her foot.

They also found an email that described the murder, and it was intended to frame another woman for Farver’s death.

However, Golyar denied having anything to do with Farver’s disappearance or her death.

Although police never found a body, a murder weapon, or had any witnesses, they managed to convince the jury to find Golyar guilty of killing Farver.

After her conviction, Golyar was sentenced to life in prison in August 2017.

The following year, Golyar appealed her conviction, claiming that she didn’t receive a fair trial, but the Nebraska Supreme Court upheld her conviction.

Deadly Women — Fatal Fixation, airs at 9/8c on Investigation Discovery.