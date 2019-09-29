Murder of Brittney Gregory by Jack Fuller Jr. spotlighted on Deadline: Crime with Tamron Hall

The murder of Brittney Gregory by Jack Fuller Jr. is spotlighted in the latest episode of Deadline: Crime with Tamron Hall on Investigation Discovery.

Gregory was a 16-year-old student at Brick Memorial High School in Brick Township, New Jersey, who was reported missing on July 11, 2004. Her nude body was found two weeks later, buried in a shallow grave in Lakewood.

An investigation led to Fuller’s arrest. He was charged with first-degree murder and booked into the Ocean County Jail, where he was held on a $1 million bond.

Fuller, a drug addict who was an acquaintance of Gregory’s father, denied having anything to do with her murder. It wasn’t until a year later that he finally confessed to killing the teen and burying her body in a two-feet deep hole.

He told investigators that as he was driving her to her boyfriend’s house, she tried to stop him from smoking crack in front of her. That’s when he became irate and punched her at least twice in the face and head.

Gregory started making choking and gurgling noises as blood began pouring out of her nose and mouth. Fuller said he didn’t seek medical attention and continued smoking.

By the time he was done smoking, Gregory had already stopped breathing.

Gregory’s mother stated that she doesn’t believe Fuller is telling the truth about how her daughter was murdered, and she questioned why she was in his vehicle and why he removed her clothing before burying her.

She told the court that the truth about what happened to her daughter will now die with Fuller.

On Oct. 18, 2005, Fuller pled guilty to one count of murder. The following year, he was sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole.

Deadline: Crime with Tamron Hall — The Jersey Devil, airs at 10/8c on Investigation Discovery.