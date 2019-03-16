Murder of Brandon Horst by Aaron Allen, involving his wife, Heather Horst, spotlighted on Heart of Darkness

By Angelica N. Sumter

16th March 2019 4:04 PM ET

The latest episode of Heart of Darkness on Investigation Discovery spotlights the murder of Brandon Horst, whose wife, Heather Horst, persuaded Aaron Allen to kill him.

At around 1:00 am on August 5, 2013, Heather called 911 and told an operator that she had just found her husband in bed at the home they shared in the 400 block of Bellows Street in St. Paul, Minnesota, with blood coming from his head.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Brandon in the upstairs bedroom with a single gunshot wound to the head.

A 9mm casing was found on the bed.

An investigation revealed that Heather was having an affair and she wanted out of the relationship.

Heather didn’t want to divorce her husband because she would lose everything, including her home and her pets.

Therefore, she lied and told her friend, Allen, that Brandon was abusing her and the only way out was to kill him.

Heather also told Allen that her husband had a $1 million life insurance policy, and she would give him 10 percent if he killed Brandon.

According to Allen’s fiance, Heather picked Allen up from his home and drove him to her house and left.

She said Heather left her gun on the dining room table for him.

Allen waited in the basement until Allen fell asleep before walking to his bedroom and shooting him in the head.

He admitted to police he was the shooter.

Heather was found guilty of first-degree premeditated murder and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Allen pled guilty to second-degree intentional murder and was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Heart of Darkness — Murder on the Home Front, airs at 9:00 pm on Investigation Discovery.