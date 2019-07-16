Murder of Brad Dodd by his wife, Shaunna Dodd, featured on Diabolical

The murder of Brad Dodd by his wife, Shaunna Dodd, is featured on the latest episode of Diabolical on Investigation Discovery.

At around 12:15am on December 29, 2012, deputies with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a home in the 3900 block of Pershing Lane in Washoe Valley, Nevada, after receiving a 911 call about a disturbance.

When officers arrived at the home, they found Brad dead inside. Shaunna told police that an unknown subject had broken into their home, robbed her, and shot her 37-year-old husband before fleeing the scene.

His body was transported to a local medical examiner’s office for an autopsy. The results concluded that he died from gunfire.

An investigation revealed that there wasn’t a robbery. A witness later told police that after the shooting, Shaunna confessed to killing Brad, saying she snapped and shot him.

Police later learned that Shaunna had been planning to kill her husband for several months. She thought about hiring a hitman and using poison to kill Brad, but ultimately, she used a gun.

Deputies located the gun at one of her friend’s house, as well as the clothing she wore on the day of the murder.

Several weeks after the shooting, Shaunna was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. She was booked into the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detention Facility, where she was held without a bond.

In 2013, after deliberating for six hours, a jury found Shaunna guilty of murdering her husband. She was later sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Shaunna received an additional 20 years for a weapon enhancement charge.

