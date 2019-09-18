The murder of Billy Shuler by Anthony Maresca is detailed in the latest episode of The Murder Tapes on Investigation Discovery.

At around 11 am on May 21, 2014, Shuler, 69, left his home in Homosassa, Florida, to meet with a coin dealer, Maresca, then 51, at a local storage unit at 53334 Provost Drive in Holiday, Florida.

Afterward, Shuler—who was a retired pastor with a passion for rare coins—and his wife were supposed to go to Bath & Body Works to purchase a lavender candle, but he never returned. That’s when his wife contacted their local police department and reported Schuler missing.

The following day, police located Schuler’s abandoned truck near an industrial park. Officials suspected foul play after they found blood and spent casings in and around the vehicle.

Investigators used modern technology to access Shuler’s GPS history, which ultimately led to his body. Shuler was found dead in a wooded area near a liquor store on U.S. 19 in Tarpon Springs, Florida.

He’d been shot in the head, and relatives believe the motive was robbery as he would have had cash and coins on him while doing a business deal.

Police identified Marcesca as the suspect when his fingerprints were found in blood evidence. When Marcesca knew the police were searching for him, he fled and stayed at several motels while committing multiple bank robberies in Pinellas and Pasco counties until June 2015 when he was arrested.

Marcesca was booked into the Land O’Lakes Detention Center and charged with first-degree murder.

As part of a plea deal, Maresca was convicted of second-degree murder on May 19, 2017, after pleading guilty to the charge the previous year.

He was sentenced to 40 years in prison, which runs concurrently with the additional 40 years he received for the bank robbery charges.

The Murder Tapes — Frenzy, airs at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery.