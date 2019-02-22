Barbara Anne Mullenix was murdered by her 17-year-old daughter, Rachael Scarlett Mullenix, and her boyfriend, Ian Allen. Secrets of the Morgue on Investigation Discovery features the case.

On Sept. 13, 2006, officers with the Newport Beach Police Department pulled Barbara’s lifeless body from the waters of Newport Harbor Yacht Club in Newport Beach, California.

She had been stabbed more than 50 times with three different knives, including a butter knife that was protruding from her eye socket.

Police said the murder took place inside the bedroom of her Huntington Beach home she shared with her daughter, and it occurred the night before her body was found.

Barbara’s body was wrapped in a bedding sheet.

An investigation revealed that Ian and Rachael conspired to kill Barbara after they felt she was interfering with their relationship.

After dumping her body in the Newport Bay, they planned to take a cross-country road trip, but the couple were arrested in Louisiana.

During the trial, Rachael testified that she walked in on Allen murdering her mother. She said she tried to stop it but was unsuccessful.

Rachael admitted to helping him clean up the crime scene and dispose of her mother’s body because she was afraid of him.

She added that she loved Barbara and considered her mother her best friend.

However, in her journal, she repeatedly expressed how much she hated her mother.

Allen also proclaimed his innocence during his trial.

They were both found guilty of murder and were sentenced to 25 years to life.

Secrets of the Morgue — Overkill, airs at 10:00 p.m. on Investigation Discovery.