Murder of Ashley Melnyczok by Joseph Kimsey and Jonathon Nelson — Grave Mysteries spotlights the case

The murder of Ashley Melnyczok by Joseph Kimsey and Jonathon Nelson is featured in an all-new episode of Grave Mysteries on Investigation Discovery.

Melnyczok was an escort whose body was found days after she was murdered in her Grand River Canyon apartment in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The 27-year-old was stabbed to death and had a bag over her head.

While Colorado Springs detectives were conducting an investigation, Nelson returned to Melnyczok’s home to get rid of her body.

He fled when he saw police at the scene and a car chase ensued, which ended in a crash.

When officers searched his mangled vehicle, they reportedly discovered a large bag, along with a machete, zip ties, tarps, and other items.

Police said they later found a bloody fingerprint on a bag inside the victim’s home that matched Nelson.

He was charged with first-degree murder.

Kimsey, who was Melnyczok’s on-again, off-again boyfriend, was also charged with the same offense when DNA evidence linked him to the crime.

Kimsey, an ex-Fort Carson soldier, and Nelson met while they were incarcerated at El Paso County jail, where authorities say they plotted to break into Melnyczok’s home and rob her of the $20,000 cash she kept under her bed, inside a safe.

Authorities stated that the duo made plans to kill Melnyczok during the robbery if she was there at the time.

After an almost three-week trial, both men were found guilty of murdering Melnyczok.

They were sentenced to life in prison.

