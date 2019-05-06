Murder of Anna Lisa Raymundo by Sheila Davalloo featured on Betrayed

The case of 33-year-old Anna Lisa Raymundo, who was murdered by her friend, Sheila Davalloo is the subject of this episode of Betrayed on Investigation Discovery.

Raymundo and Davalloo met each other while working at a pharmaceutical company in Stamford, Connecticut, where she also met and became obsessed with 33-year-old research scientist Nelson Sessler.

Sessler was dating Raymundo at the time and Davalloo was married, but that didn’t stop the pair from having a secret love affair — until he called it off when he wanted to take his relationship with Raymundo to the next level.

That notion didn’t go over well with Raymundo, so on the morning of November 8, 2002, Davalloo went to Raymundo’s condo at 123 Harborview and struck her on the head multiple times before stabbing her nine times in the neck, chest, and face.

Afterward, Davalloo attempted to clean up the crime scene and herself before fleeing the scene. She then went to a nearby restaurant on Shippan Avenue and used the pay phone to call 911.

Davalloo pretended to be a neighbor, telling an operator that a man was attacking someone in apartment 105. When the operator became suspicious of her location, she hung up.

Stamford police officers were dispatched to Raymundo’s condo, and when they arrived, they found her dead on the floor in the hallway.

After Raymundo’s death, Davalloo and Sessler continued their love affair; however, there was one more person standing in their way: her husband, Paul Christos.

On March 23, 2003, Davalloo convinced her husband to play a questioning game. They were in their bedroom when she handcuffed him to a chair and blindfolded him with a pantyhose. That’s when she grabbed a knife and stabbed Christos twice in the chest.

Davalloo told her husband it was an accident, and she drove him to the hospital, but once they reached the Westchester County Hospital parking lot, she stabbed Christos once more in the chest — he survived his injuries.

In December 2008, Davalloo was arrested. She was sentenced to 25 years in prison for attempting to kill her husband, and she received a 50-year sentence for murdering Raymundo.

Betrayed — Keep Your Friends Close, airs at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery.