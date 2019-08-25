The murder of Andrew Shepard by Phillip Cabrera is featured in the latest episode of Impact Of Murder on Investigation Discovery.

On April 28, 2017, Amanda Storms called 911 to report that her estranged husband was at her home in the 4100 block of Bear Valley Road in Nampa, Idaho, with a gun.

Cabrera was angry because he thought Storms was cheating on him with Shepard, but Storms stated that they were nothing more than best friends.

Not long after making that 911 call, Cabrera broke into the home. He knocked the front door down and smashed through the bathroom door, where Shepard was hiding with Storms and her two children.

Cabrera started yelling, “You’re cheating on me. You’re cheating on me” before pulling out a gun and shooting Shepard in the head and abdomen.

At the time of the shooting, Shepard was holding Storms and Cabrera’s infant daughter in his arms, but she was not injured.

When police arrived at the scene, Shepard shot several rounds at the officers before they arrested him.

Cabrer was booked into the Canyon County Jail on a slew of criminal charges, including first-degree murder, assault on a police officer, use of a deadly weapon, and burglary.

He was held without bond.

While in police custody, Cabrer told investigators that when he got off work, he drank a couple of beers and did drugs before driving to Storms’ home.

When he got there, he said he parked his pickup truck at another location before walking to Storm’s residence. He returned to his vehicle to retrieve a gun and a rifle when he noticed Shephard’s Chevrolet Impala was parked in the driveway.

Before he started banging on Storms’ front door, Cabrer said he slashed all four of Shephard’s tires.

After shooting Shephard, he said he contemplated suicide but decided not to go through with it.

In 2018, Cabrer took a plea deal to avoid the death penalty. He pled guilty to murdering his wife’s friend and was sentenced to life in prison.

He will be eligible for parole after serving 35 years.

