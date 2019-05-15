Murder of Andrew Nesbitt by Darrick Anderson featured on See No Evil

The latest episode of See No Evil on Investigation Discovery spotlights the case of Andrew Nesbitt, who was brutally murdered by Darrick Anderson.

After meeting Nesbitt, 46, at a convenience store on West Washington Avenue in Madison, Wisconsin, on March 27, 2017, Anderson went to his apartment on North Butler Street and stabbed him more than 70 times with a kitchen knife, which has never been found.

Nesbitt was found dead in his bed by police. According to Dane County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Vincent Tranchida, Nesbitt sustained knife wounds to the head, torso, and extremities.

Anderson was arrested and charged with intentional first-degree homicide. Although he refused to give details on what happened on the day of the murder, he did state that he became fed up with Nesbitt’s lies and spazzed out.

He went on to say that killing Nesbitt was something he had to do or he was the one who would have been dead. After brutally murdering Nesbitt, he said the pressure was off of him, and he was able to go on with his life.

After a jury rejected Anderson’s insanity defense, he was found guilty of murdering Nesbitt and was sentenced to life in prison.

