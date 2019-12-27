Murder of Aidee Reyna as she walked home from her 30th birthday party: The Interrogator gets his man

On June 19, 2010, at approximately 5 am, a gunshot fatally wounded Aidee Reyna just outside her home. She had been on her way home from celebrating her 30th birthday when she was attacked.

Reyna was found lying on the ground on a walkway between two apartment buildings. She had been shot in the neck and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. Her purse was missing.

Within an hour of her murder, someone had started using her bank card. Police were able to track the use of this card, which led them to suspect 20-year-old Seitrich Deandre Buckner. A friend of Buckner’s told police that he had admitted to having an altercation with a woman and stealing her purse.

Buckner’s friend Kendrick Baldwin told officers that his friend had attempted to snatch a woman’s purse. When the woman “came at him,” Buckner supposedly lashed out with his weapon, which then discharged a bullet. According to Baldwin, Buckner was unaware if the bullet had hit Reyna as he had immediately turned and fled with the purse.

Detective Waters took Buckner in for questioning, and after 4 hours, he eventually confessed to robbing and shooting Aidee. He told the detective that he had only meant to hit Aidee with the gun, but it had accidentally gone off.

Buckner was charged with capital murder. However, a jury convicted him of the lesser charge of felony murder (manslaughter) due to the discharge of his weapon being deemed accidental. He was sentenced to life in prison.

At an appeal in 2014, Buckner’s attornies ruled that video footage from his interrogation and confession could not be relied upon and should be omitted from evidence. The appeal failed, and Buckner remains in prison.

