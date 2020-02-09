Murder of 17-year-old Jessica Witt by killer boyfriend William Patrick Alexander

Subscribe to our True Crime newsletter!

Evil Lives Here examines the case of William “Patrick” Alexander, who started falling off the rails at the tender age of 11 when family and teachers noticed his behavior took a turn for the worse. At 17, he was imprisoned for aggravated robbery; he and accomplices had tied their victims up at gunpoint and robbed them.

At age 19, he committed murder. While serving a life sentence, he still managed to find a way to torment his mother, Joyce, and the rest of the family.

In January 1992, 19-year-old Alexander was out on parole when he stole his girlfriend’s grandfather’s credit card in Dallas, Texas. He used the card to pay for a trip to California and racked up a bill of $8000. After becoming concerned that his girlfriend, 17-year-old Jessica Witt, was going to snitch on him, he decided to kill her.

The murder of Jessica Witt

He picked up Jessica one night from her apartment on the pretense of them going to see a man who would give Alexander money to pay back her grandfather. They drove out to a secluded area near Forth Worth, where Alexander shot Jessica twice in the face. He buried her body in a nearby shallow grave.

Incredibly, he returned that night to Jessica’s apartment, where he stayed all night explaining to her terrified roommate precisely what he had done, including showing her the gun he’d used. When he finally left at 6 am the following morning, the roommate dialed 911, and Alexander was promptly arrested.

Without knowing the location of Jessica’s remains, the police were unable to charge him with murder, but they were able to hold him for a parole violation.

This all changed, however, when Alexander obligingly phoned a friend and told them the location of the remains. Fearing the police were getting close to finding Jessica’s body, he had hoped the friend would rebury her, unfortunately for Alexander, he informed the police.

Alexander was sentenced to life in prison.

Alexander enacts twisted revenge on mother Joyce

Alexander seems to have harbored resentment towards his mother, Joyce, about how his life turned out. From his prison cell, Alexander managed to elicit the help of a friend, Kenneth Hamilton, to exact some kind of revenge. Joyce rented a room to Hamilton without realizing that he was friends with her killer son.

Hamilton then proceeded to steal from Joyce and her mother. He also began an affair with her other son’s wife, and eventually, in 2006, he threatened her other son with a gun. Hamilton was finally sent to prison for possession of a firearm. Joyce believes that the eventual goal of Hamilton and her imprisoned son was supposed to be her death.

Joyce Alexander now retains a Texas attorney who has been tasked with keeping her younger son William Patrick in prison every time a parole hearing approaches. They have so far been successful.

