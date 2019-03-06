The murder of senior Ina Clare Richardson by Bisir Muhammad is examined on this episode of Investigation Discovery’s See No Evil.

It was on November 7, 2014, that the naked body of Richardson, 69, was found in a public park in Clarkston, Washington, where she lived.

An examination of her body revealed that she’d been beaten, raped and then strangled to death.

Detectives struggled to find and motive as Richardson was a well-liked member of the community and did a huge amount of voluntary work.

There were no witnesses to the attack, but an examination of CCTV footage from nearby businesses turned up a lead. One of the cameras had caught Richardson approaching a car and a few days later an officer flagged it down and questioned the driver.

He turned out to be convicted sex offender Bisir Bilal Muhammad, 53, who’d also gone under the name of Billy Joe Dallas.

Muhammad admitted to police that he’d been in the area, but denied he’d gotten out of the car. He also admitted that he knew Richardson but denied he’d seen her the night she disappeared.

CCTV showed that he had met her that night and he was seen speaking to her for several minutes and even helping her with the shopping she’d bought.

Despite his denials, Muhammad was arrested and charged with rape and first-degree murder. DNA matching Muhammad was later found inside Richardson and also under her fingernails.

In the spring of 2016, he was found guilty and the judge sentenced him to over 72 years in prison.

In the summer of 2018, Muhammad lodged his appeal and claimed that the stop of the search of his car was invalid. He also challenged his conviction for the rape and murder, citing double jeopardy and merger.

However, the Court of Appeals of the State of Washington rejected his appeal and affirmed his conviction.

