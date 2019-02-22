George Waterfield Russell murdered 27-year-old Mary Ann Pohlreich and two other women, Carol Beethe, 35, and Andrea Levine, 24. Secrets of the Morgue on Investigation Discovery explores the case.

On the night of June 22, 1990, Pohlreich went to a bar in Bellevue, Washington, with her friends. When they got bored, they wanted to go home.

Pohlreich wasn’t ready to leave as she had several Long Island Iced teas and was chatting with several people at the bar.

Her friends went home and left Pohlreich behind.

The following day, her battered nude body was found about a mile away from the bar, next to a McDonald’s dumpster.

On August 9, 1990, Beethe’s ex-husband found her body in the bedroom of her home after one of his daughters became worried and called him. She had been posed on the bed with a plastic bag wrapped around her head and a large pillow placed over it.

Beethe had been beaten to death.

Levine was found dead in the bedroom of her Kirkland apartment by her landlord on September 3, 1990. However, police believe she was beaten to death on August 31, 1990.

Bellevue and King County police said the bodies of all three victims showed signs of mutilation and necrophilia. All the women had also been out drinking at local bars on the nights they were murdered.

An investigation led to Russell’s arrest.

He was charged with first-degree murder of Pohlreich and aggravated first-degree murder of Beethe and Levine.

Russell was found guilty of the murders by a King County jury and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

