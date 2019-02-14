Marcia Kelly featured on He Loves Me Not in murder-for-hire plot against husband James Kelly

Marcia Kelly, who was involved in a murder-for-hire plot against her husband, James Kelly. Pic credit: Family Photo

Marcia Kelly’s murder-for-hire plot against her husband, James Kelly, is featured in the latest episode of He Loves Me Not on Investigation Discovery.

When Marcia was unable to get in contact with James on the morning of October 23, 2005, she asked her neighbor, David Bones, to check on him at their home and when he did, he made a gruesome discovery.

Bones found him lying in bed with the comforter pulled over his head. When he removed the covers, he immediately noticed James was dead. He had been shot in the face.

Marcia returned to her home in Cushing, Texas, and found police conducting an investigation.

She gave a statement, but officials said she didn’t show any emotion after finding out her husband had been shot dead.

Further investigation led to the arrest of James’ then 16-year-old stepdaughter, Shaina Sepulvado, and her friends, Dallas Christian, and Colton Weir.

While in police custody, Weir confessed to murdering James. He said they all went to a party the night before and discussed their plans to kill James. They then drove to his home while he was asleep, and shot him.

Afterward, the trio drove to a nearby river and got rid of the gun as well as their clothing.

Shaina Sepulvado, and her friends Colton Weir, Dallas Christian murdered James Kelly, in an attack orchestrated by Marcia Kelly. Pic credit: Nacogdoches County Jail

Christian also confessed. He said it was Marcia who orchestrated the plan to kill James.

After the killing, he said Sepulvado called her mother and told her James was dead. Officials said Marcia promised the teens $10,000, a truck, and two jet skis to commit the murder.

Detectives later recovered the murder weapon from the river and found the clothing they burned in a fire.

Phone records confirmed that Marcia and her daughter called each other multiple times throughout the night.

Officials said the motive for the killing was money as Marcia had a $100,000 life insurance policy on James.

Marcia, Sepulvado, and Weir were convicted of capital murder and were sentenced to life without parole. Sepulvado and Weir were later resentenced to life imprisonment with the possibility of parole.

Christian pled guilty to a lesser charge and received 40 years in prison.

