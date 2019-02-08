Luis Frias arrest: Murder accused was traced after tip from viewer of In Pursuit with John Walsh

Fugitive Luis Frias featured on In Pursuit with John Walsh on Investigation Discovery. Pic Credit: U.S. Marshals

Fugitive Luis Frias, who was spotlighted on In Pursuit with John Walsh on Investigation Discovery, has been arrested following an anonymous tip from a viewer of the show.

Frias was wanted over the murder of his ex-wife, Janett Reyna, who was a former police officer with the Blackwell Police Department.

U.S. Marshals reported that on August 8, 2013, Frias waited for Reyna at her children’s grandmother’s house. She was supposed to pick them up, but he is said to have hindered that plan when he allegedly ambushed her just as she was entering the residence.

Frias allegedly stabbed Reyna 41 times in front of her young children, just two days after she filed an order of protection against him.

After the alleged attack, Frias fled the country. The Kay County Sheriff’s Office charged Frias with first-degree murder and an arrest warrant was issued on Oct. 4, 2013.

Nearly six years after the murder, In Pursuit with John Walsh featured Frias’ profile on the show’s premiere episode, which aired on January 16.

After watching the episode, an anonymous viewer contacted U.S. Marshals and was able to provide information leading to Frias’ whereabouts.

CAPTURED. #TeamInPursuit, you did it! Luis Frias was apprehended in Mexico after a tip was submitted by an In Pursuit… Posted by In Pursuit with John Walsh on Thursday, February 7, 2019

John Walsh confirmed: “Luis Frias, wanted for the murder of his ex-wife Janett Reyna, has been apprehended in Mexico from a direct tip from one of our brave ID viewers and thanks to our great partners, the U.S. Marshals.”

Henry Schleiff, Group President, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America, said: “I am so very proud of our viewers for taking a stand, today, to actively engage in the justice system and believe this is only the beginning of our incredibly profound work with John to help bring fugitives to justice.”

In an effort to apprehend Frias, U.S. Marshals are said to have worked closely with Mexican authorities.

He was arrested in Mexico, before Frias was taken into custody as he entered the United States at Dallas-Fort Worth Airport.

As he was apprehended, police used the same handcuffs that were issued to Reyna after she became a police officer.

U.S. Marshal Johnny Lee Kuhlman of the Western District of Oklahoma stated that “countless hours of collaborative investigative work and sheer determination have finally brought Frias to justice.”

He added: “With the help of our federal, state, local and international partners, Frias’ arrest sends a strong, clear message to anyone attempting to flee the country to avoid prosecution that justice has no boundaries.”

Frias remains in the custody of U.S. Marshals in Dallas, waiting to be extradited back to Oklahoma.

In Pursuit with John Walsh air Wednesdays at 10pm on Investigation Discovery.

