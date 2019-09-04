Tom Clements was allegedly murdered by Evan Ebel at his home in Monument, Colorado—Valley Of The Damned on Investigation Discovery spotlights the case.

On the night of March 19, 2013, officers with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a home in the 17400 block of Colonial Park Drive, after receiving a 911 call from Clements’ wife claiming that he had been shot.

She stated that a man dressed as a pizza delivery guy rang the doorbell. Clements, a 58-year-old executive director of the Colorado Department of Corrections, answered the door and was shot in the chest while standing on his doorstep.

When emergency first responders arrived at the scene, they performed CPR, but Clements was later pronounced dead.

Police said evidence suggested that Clement’s death may have been a murder-for-hire. The hit was supposedly ordered by a white supremacist prison gang known as 211.

Ebel was said to have made numerous calls to the gang members of 211 before Clements was killed and after.

Through an investigation, detectives learned that Ebel allegedly killed Nathan Leon, a pizza delivery guy, and stole his uniform, which was found in the trunk of Ebel’s vehicle—a black Cadillac—after he was killed in a shootout with police.

They also found a hit list with the address of various Colorado officials, along with pipe bombs, bomb-making materials, walkie talkies, masks, clothing, and a shovel—all containing DNA and fingerprints from unidentified people.

Investigators said they have no doubt that Ebel posed as a pizza delivery driver and shot and killed Clements at his doorstep. What they don’t know is if he acted alone.

Authorities also linked Benjamin Davis, the founder of 211, to Clements’ murder, but he was found dead in prison in 2017 from an apparent suicide.

No one has been charged in connection with Tom Clements’ death, and his case remains unsolved.

