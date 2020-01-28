Pregnant Briana Brooks and partner Jeronta Brown were horrifically murdered by violent duo Andre Gay and Richard ‘Fathead’ Wilson

Subscribe to our True Crime newsletter!

Jeronta Brown and his pregnant girlfriend Briana Brooks became the tragic subjects of a horrific murder after going out for a food run late one night in August 2014.

As they returned, they were kidnapped from outside their Atlanta, Georgia home. A few hours later, approximately 17 miles from their home, they were handcuffed together and both shot in the head. They were left for dead at the side of the road.

When the police arrived at the scene, 24-year-old Brown was pronounced dead; however, Brooks was still clinging to life. She was taken to the hospital, where her baby was delivered two months early. Brooks died a few hours after giving birth.

The couple had been abducted by Andre Gay and Richard Wilson, two killers who had long criminal records. They had met in jail and were both out on parole when they kidnapped Brown and Brooks.

Two hours after they were taken, Brown’s mother, Kawana Brown, had received a phone call demanding ransom money. Gay and Wilson had been under the impression that the Brown family had recently received a large insurance payout.

When the ransom demands went unmet, the kidnappers drove their victims to a location to the northwest of Atlanta and shot them.

Arrests over Briana Brooks and Jeronta Brown’s murder

In September 2014, Andre Gay was arrested and placed in custody. A manhunt ensued for the still at large Richard Wilson, who was nicknamed Fathead. He was finally arrested in October in a pawnshop in Birmingham, Alabama, where he was attempting to sell an assault rifle.

They both pleaded guilty to guilty to murder, felony murder, criminal attempt to commit feticide, kidnapping with bodily injury, kidnapping for ransom, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit kidnapping for ransom, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Gay and Wilson had lifetimes of “mayhem”

Police believe that the pair were responsible for at least seven murders in the County, investigators expected to link more unsolved murders to the two killers. Prosecutors sought the death penalty arguing that Gay and Wilson need to die for their “lifetimes of mayhem.”

The two men avoided the death penalty but instead will spend the rest of their lives behind bars. They were hand four consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole, plus a further 65 years.

