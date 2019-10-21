The death of Jeffrey Stephen Lee at the hands of his girlfriend’s twin sister, Jordan Henries, is spotlighted in the latest episode of Twisted Sisters on Investigation Discovery.

At around 5:30pm on March 9, 2017, St. Johns County police officers responded to a 911 call about a shooting at a home in the 400 block of Arricola Avenue in St. Augustine, Florida. When they arrived, they found Lee, 29, dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.

An investigation revealed that Lee had a trespassing warning for the Arricola Avenue property, where his girlfriend, Jessica, lived. When he returned to the property, he got into a physical fight with her.

Jessica then called her sister, Jordan, 25, and their mother, Debra, crying for them to come to her apartment. She told them what happened, and out of fear that Lee could kill Jessica, they rushed to her side.

When they arrived, the confrontation continued on in the front lawn between the three women and Lee. At some point during the argument, Jordan pulled out a .45 caliber handgun and fatally shot her sister’s boyfriend.

Defense attorney Terry Shoemaker stated that Jordan did not shoot Lee intentionally. The shot she fired was supposed to be a warning shot, but it ultimately struck the victim and ended his life.

Prosecutors claimed that the incident could have been avoided had Jordan not show up at her sister’s apartment with a loaded gun, and instead called 911.

All three women involved in the domestic dispute were taken into custody for questioning. Jessica and her mother were released.

Jordan was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder. She was released several months later on bond and was ordered to wear a GPS monitor.

In 2018, as part of a plea deal, Jordan’s charges were reduced. She pled no contest to manslaughter with a firearm. She was then sentenced to 17 years in prison.

Jordan received credit for the 25 days she spent at the St. Johns County Jail.

Subscribe to our True Crime newsletter!

Twisted Sisters — The Bloodiest Bond, airs at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery.