Hayes was a married father of five who worked as a Google executive in Santa Cruz, California. The 51-year-old met Tichelman — a call girl — on a website called Seeking Arrangement. Police officials said the pair would often meet up for drug-fueled sex sessions, but Tichelman denied those claims. She said they never had sex as he was only interested in partying.

On November 23, 2013, Hayes was found dead on his yacht in the Santa Cruz harbor from a heroin overdose. A medical examiner determined he died almost instantly.

When investigators viewed the surveillance cameras on the boat, they discovered that Hayes was not alone when he overdosed. He had been partying with Tichelman, who had injected heroin into his arm. Hayes immediately began showing signs that something was wrong by clutching his chest before he fell unconscious.

Tichelman was seen on camera calmly finishing her wine while cleaning the counter, packing her belongings, closing the blinds, and stepping over him several times before fleeing the scene, all while Hayes lay dying on the yacht.

Investigators said Tichelman never called 911 or sought out medical help for the Google executive. Santa Cruz Deputy Police Chief Steve Clark said she was more concerned with hiding evidence and getting off the yacht.

When police questioned Tichelman, she stated that before injecting Hayes with heroin, she injected herself, and she wasn’t thinking clearly. She went on to say that she wasn’t aware he had overdosed. She thought he passed out because he looked as if he was still breathing.

Tichelman was ultimately charged with involuntary manslaughter, prostitution, possessing drugs, and destroying evidence.

In 2015, Tichelman pled guilty to felony involuntary manslaughter and administering drugs. She was sentenced to five years for the death of the Google executive.

After serving three years in the Santa Cruz County Jail, she was released on good behavior. The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents deported her to Canada shortly after her release.

