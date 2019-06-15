Kidnapping of Abigail ‘Abby’ Hernandez by Nathaniel Kibby spotlighted on 20/20 On ID

Investigation Discovery’s true crime show 20/20 On ID details the case of Abigail “Abby” Hernandez, who was a 14-year-old freshman at Kennett High School in North Conway, New Hampshire, when she was kidnapped by a man named Nathaniel Kibby.

At around 2:30 pm on October 9, 2013, Abby was walking home from school when Kibby asked if she needed a ride. She accepted his offer because the blisters on her feet were making it difficult for her to walk.

Not long after getting into his vehicle, Kibby pulled out a gun and told her if she screamed or tried to run, there would be consequences. He then handcuffed her and broke her cell phone before driving to his home in Gorham, where he gagged and sexually assaulted her — the abuse continued for the next nine months.

Kibby held Abby captive inside a soundproof shipping container on his property and forced her to wear a dog shock collar. He also gave her alcohol, marijuana, and sleeping pills.

On July 20, 2014, Kibby decided to let Abby go because he thought the police were about to arrest him for a crime he committed that involved counterfeit money. Kibby drove to a dark road and told her to get out. When she exited the vehicle, he drove off, and Abby began walking home.

Security cameras captured the moment Abby returned to her home and reunited with her friends and family. Eight days later, Kibby was arrested and charged with three counts of sexual assault, kidnapping, criminal threatening, witness tampering, and assault.

He pled guilty to the charges and was sentenced to 45 to 90 years in prison.

20/20 On ID — What Happened To Abby? Airs at 9/8c on Investigation Discovery.