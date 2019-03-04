Kathy Goble was murdered by her co-worker Charles March — Betrayed features the case

Betrayed on Investigation Discovery features the case of Kathy Goble, who was murdered by her co-worker, Charles March.

When Goble failed to show up at her job, relatives reported her missing.

She was last seen shopping on a store surveillance camera on April 24, 2010. Police found her items at her boyfriend’s’ home.

Her boyfriend was out of town at the time of her disappearance.

Two days after Goble’s disappearance, her vehicle—a 2004 Honda Pilot—was found abandoned, along Interstate 64 near the U.S. 35 interchange, but there was still no sign of Goble.

Goble’s dismembered body was found two years later, buried on March’s property.

Police said March’s son called 911 after he found parts of a human body in the garden while he was doing yard work.

March was taken into custody for questioning. He initially denied murdering Goble, but he later confessed to Kanawha County Sheriff’s detectives.

He told authorities he strangled Goble to death and placed her body in his bathtub.

The following day, he cut up her body and buried her in his garden.

His motive for the killing is unclear as an investigation revealed that Goble and March were nothing more than coworkers.

They worked at Kelley’s Men’s Shop in Charleston, West Virginia.

March was charged with first-degree murder.

He entered a Kennedy plea and was sentenced to life in prison.

Betrayed — Suited For Murder, airs at 10:00 p.m. on Investigation Discovery.