25-year-old Julissa Brisman was allegedly murdered by accused Craigslist Killer Philip Markoff. The latest episode of See No Evil on Investigation Discovery features this controversial case.

At around 10:00 pm on April 14, 2009, police officers were dispatched to the Marriott Copley Place hotel in Boston, Massachusetts, after receiving a 911 call from guests who reported hearing screams from the 20th floor.

When officers arrived at the scene, Brisman was unconscious on the floor of her hotel room, near the doorway.

She was covered in blood and had multiple gunshot wounds.

Emergency first responders transported Brisman to Boston Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead shortly upon arrival.

An investigation revealed that Brisman arranged to meet with a man, who used the fictitious name Andy, at her hotel room for a sensual massage, which she advertised on Craigslist.

Surveillance footage from the hotel captured a tall, blonde man leaving the property, wearing a black coat.

It didn’t take long for authorities to link Markoff to the murder.

Authorities surmised that as Markoff was attempting to rob Brisman, a struggle ensued that led to the shooting.

Markoff was arrested on murder charges.

When police searched his apartment, they discovered a semi-automatic handgun inside a medical textbook, duct tape, and restraints.

Before Markoff could stand trial for Brisman’s murder, he was found dead in his jail cell from an apparent suicide on August 15, 2010.

Murderers who used Craigslist to find their victims

Markoff was not alone in being accused of using Craigslist to find victims to murder. Richard Beasley and his teenage accomplice Brogan Rafferty murdered three men and tried to kill a fourth before they were caught. They used job adverts on Craigslist to lure men who were a bit down on their luck.

Newlyweds Miranda and Elytte Barbour murdered Troy LaFerrara, luring with the offer of sex and then stabbing him to death.

