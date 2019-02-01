Jennifer Hitchcock’s murder by ex-boyfriend Maurice Mason spotlighted on Your Worst Nightmare

Jennifer Hitchcock was murdered by her ex-boyfriend Maurice Mason. Pic Credit: Family Photo

Jennifer Hitchcock was abducted and murdered by her ex-boyfriend, Maurice Mason, and his 24-year-old nephew, Bennie Frier. Your Worst Nightmare on Investigation Discovery takes a closer look at the case.

After Hitchcock, 22, of Lincoln, Nebraska, ended her relationship with Mason, he went to her home on November 3, 2004, and convinced her to go on one last trip together, to see his son in Wisconsin.

When she agreed, Mason and Frier forced her to get into the trunk of her own car, where she would spend the next nine hours while Mason and Frier went on an alleged three-county crime spree.

According to Nigel Bellis, co-executive producer of the show Wicked Attraction, Hitchcock was forced to tell her family she was okay, although she had been abducted and witnessed Mason commit a slew of crimes, including murdering cab driver John Romberg and kidnapping, robbing, and maiming David Kline.

Maurice Mason and Jennifer Hitchcock. Pic Credit: Police mugshot and family photo

Afterward, the trio went to a hill in Middleton where Mason allegedly ordered Frier to shoot Hitchcock.

Frier told the court that if he didn’t shoot her, he believed Mason would have killed him, so he fatally shot Hitchcock in the back of the head.

Mason and Frier then planned to commit suicide after killing Hitchcock, but they realized they couldn’t do it. Instead, they checked into the Marriott Madison West hotel and ordered a surf and turf meal before turning themselves into Middleton police.

Mason told investigators he wanted to kill Hitchcock because she witnessed the crimes. He also stated that he knew he would end up in prison and couldn’t bear the thought of her being with someone else.

Dane County Circuit Judge William Foust sentenced Mason to two life sentences for the murders of Hitchcock and Romberg, as well as for other charges.

Frier was initially sentenced to 40 years in prison for charges including first-degree reckless homicide, rape, and first-degree reckless injury. However, his sentence was later reduced to 30 years.

Your Worst Nightmare – Come With Me, airs at 9:00 p.m. on Investigation Discovery.