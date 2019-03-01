Jack Wayne Reeves murdered his second wife, Sharon Vaughn, as well as his fourth wife, Emelita Villa. Secrets of the Morgue on Investigation Discovery features the case.

On July 20, 1978, deputies with the Copperas Cove Police Department were dispatched to Reeves’ home in Arlington, Texas, after receiving a call about a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Vaughn suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

She was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Without an autopsy, Vaughn’s death was ruled a suicide.

Her death came just one day after a divorce decree was signed.

Reeves’ went on to marry Villa, who was reported missing on October 12, 1994. Later that month, her remains were found near Lake Whitney where his third wife, Myong, accidentally drowned.

A medical examiner was unable to determine the exact cause of death because they didn’t find much of her remains.

Reeves became a suspect when police found out that his previous wives died from accidental or brutal deaths.

This prompted Arlington police officials to reopen Vaughn’s case.

A medical examiner performed an autopsy and determined her death was a homicide.

Reeves was arrested and charged with their murders.

A jury in Dallas found him guilty of the murders of Vaughn and Villa.

He was sentenced to 35 years in prison for killing Vaughn and was sentenced to another 99 years for murdering Villa.

Secrets of the Morgue — Married to Murder, airs at 10:00 p.m. on Investigation Discovery.